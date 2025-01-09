Insider Selling: Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) Insider Sells A$3,027,203.27 in Stock

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR – Get Free Report) insider Graham McGarry sold 51,308,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$3,027,203.27 ($1,880,250.48).

Maximus Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get Maximus Resources alerts:

About Maximus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Maximus Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel element deposits. The company holds an interest in the Spargoville project located 25 kms from the Kambalda, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.