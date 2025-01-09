Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,322,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,897,811.06. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,296,228.50.

On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71.

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.

Redwire stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.17.

RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Redwire by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Redwire by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

