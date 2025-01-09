Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $193,140.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $309,605.30.

Intapp Trading Up 2.0 %

INTA stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.41 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,837,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Intapp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 256,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

