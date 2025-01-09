Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $22.15. 303,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 341,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

