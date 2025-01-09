Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 5,940 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,528.50. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 0.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,224,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 119,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 231,271 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

