Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 5,940 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,528.50. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
IAS stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
