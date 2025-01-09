International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.