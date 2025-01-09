International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

