iQIYI’s (IQ) “Negative” Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

OTR Global reaffirmed their negative rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.02. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 77.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 815,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 694,349 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 112.1% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 8,351.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 993,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

