IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday. Approximately 872,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session's volume of 569,620 shares.The stock last traded at $201.98 and had previously closed at $197.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

