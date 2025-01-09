iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 173,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 116,604 shares.The stock last traded at $51.80 and had previously closed at $51.81.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,734,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

