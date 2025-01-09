iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 173,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 116,604 shares.The stock last traded at $51.80 and had previously closed at $51.81.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
