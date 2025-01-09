iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 6,000 shares.The stock last traded at $197.48 and had previously closed at $195.39.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.