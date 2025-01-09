iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 990,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 464,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 116,597 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 317.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 118,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 89,754 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth $845,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

