iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 220,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 94,241 shares.The stock last traded at $146.81 and had previously closed at $146.05.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,618,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.