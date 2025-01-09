Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSPR
Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.