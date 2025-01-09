Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.