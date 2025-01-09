Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Stock Price Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. 75,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 157,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Jayud Global Logistics Stock Down 12.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.
About Jayud Global Logistics
Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.
