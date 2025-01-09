JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

