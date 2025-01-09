JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JHG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

