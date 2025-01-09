JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 728,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 393,455 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $45.65.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,366,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,780,000 after buying an additional 111,564 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 97,513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 910,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,253,000 after buying an additional 107,472 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 883,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 125,592 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.