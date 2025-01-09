JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 728,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 393,455 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $45.65.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,366,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,780,000 after buying an additional 111,564 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 97,513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 910,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,253,000 after buying an additional 107,472 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 883,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 125,592 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.