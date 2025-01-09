LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $50,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth $61,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

