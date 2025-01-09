Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.70 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.70 ($0.45). 321,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 409,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.90 ($0.46).
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Science REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Life Science REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
