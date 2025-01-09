Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 696,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,045,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

