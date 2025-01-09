Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $5.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 580.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,123 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,274.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 398,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 381,965 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares during the period.

NYSE LAC opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $726.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.67.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

