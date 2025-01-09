Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $5.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.51.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
NYSE LAC opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $726.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.67.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
