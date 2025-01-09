Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44). 238,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 135,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £59.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3,588.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

