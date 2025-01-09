Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $428.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $428.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $392.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.64. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

