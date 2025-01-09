MAGA (MAGA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MAGA (MAGA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One MAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $35.16 million and $13.49 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAGA has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

About MAGA

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00009153 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $16,816,808.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

