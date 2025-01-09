Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 155,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 138,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Magna Terra Minerals

In related news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of Magna Terra Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

