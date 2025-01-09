MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 337,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.