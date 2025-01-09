MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $19.14. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

