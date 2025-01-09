MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $364.88 and last traded at $360.96. 10,259,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 17,274,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of -157.43 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.58 and its 200-day moving average is $223.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. The trade was a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.