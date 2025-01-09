Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.15). Approximately 54,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 88,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Mineral & Financial Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.29. The company has a market cap of £4.72 million, a PE ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

