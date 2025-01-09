Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Sells $320,678.98 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,952.38. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIRM. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

