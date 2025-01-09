Mizuho Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

NYSE:CCK opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 156.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

