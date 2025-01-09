National Bank Financial Forecasts TC Energy FY2025 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,609,000 after buying an additional 10,065,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,892,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 467,497 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 156.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,769,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 4,097,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.