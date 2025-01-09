National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.13.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.47. The company had a trading volume of 84,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,672. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$17.41 and a one year high of C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.03.

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.