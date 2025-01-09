National World (LON:NWOR) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.22 ($0.27). Approximately 196,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 126,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.13 ($0.27).

The stock has a market cap of £59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.17.

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

