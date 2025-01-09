Netcall (LON:NET) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 111.90 ($1.38), with a volume of 463627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.65 ($1.33).

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.52. The company has a market capitalization of £182.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,683.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11), for a total value of £144,000 ($177,997.53). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £198,000 ($244,746.60). Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $42,400,000 over the last three months. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

