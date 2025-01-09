NetMind Token Price Tops $4.05 on Exchanges (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for $4.05 or 0.00004389 BTC on major exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $175.06 million and $4.61 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,404.64 or 1.00126273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,352.87 or 1.00070184 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,221,206 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.98595997 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $4,334,827.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.