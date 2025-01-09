NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 695601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

