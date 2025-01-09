NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Insider Jeffery Michael Craig Sells 2,486 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) insider Jeffery Michael Craig sold 2,486 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $18,222.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,558 shares in the company, valued at $55,400.14. This represents a 24.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NeueHealth Price Performance

NEUE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 38,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,685. NeueHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEUE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in NeueHealth during the third quarter worth $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NeueHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,436,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $14,834,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NeueHealth

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.