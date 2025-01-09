NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Insider Jeffery Michael Craig Sells 2,486 Shares

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2025

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) insider Jeffery Michael Craig sold 2,486 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $18,222.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,558 shares in the company, valued at $55,400.14. This represents a 24.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NeueHealth Price Performance

NEUE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 38,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,685. NeueHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEUE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in NeueHealth during the third quarter worth $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NeueHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,436,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $14,834,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NeueHealth

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.