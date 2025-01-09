NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 80,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 226,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NMI

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $29,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NMI by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 534,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.