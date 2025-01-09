North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Richard Page Howard Buys 5,000 Shares

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Page Howard purchased 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,350. This represents a 2.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Page Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Page Howard acquired 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NRT stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

