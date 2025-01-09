Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $127.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.