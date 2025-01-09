Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading 18.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. 85,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 64,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$344.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

