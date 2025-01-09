Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Henry E. Pelish Sells 2,483 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $197,845.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,286.08. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Shares of Nuvalent stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,296. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $61.79 and a one year high of $113.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
