Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132,662 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 86,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

