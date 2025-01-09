PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $101.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

