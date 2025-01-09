Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $557.48 Million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market cap of $557.48 million and approximately $222.33 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut the Squirrel alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,247.67 or 0.99874337 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,686.25 or 0.99273012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,854,387 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,854,388.129923. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.56272515 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $250,574,888.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut the Squirrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut the Squirrel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.