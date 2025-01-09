Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

