Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Plains GP Trading Up 6.1 %

PAGP stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 3,325,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Plains GP has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

