Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading Up 13.4% – Should You Buy?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.42 ($0.05). Approximately 9,764,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,505,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.50 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.78.

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.

